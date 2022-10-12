Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen to invest up to 2 billion euros in JV with China's Horizon Robotics - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen to invest up to 2 billion euros in JV with China's Horizon Robotics - reports

Volkswagen to invest up to 2 billion euros in JV with China's Horizon Robotics - reports
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logo is pictured at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Volkswagen to invest up to 2 billion euros in JV with China's Horizon Robotics - reports
FILE PHOTO: A person passes by a sign of Horizon Robotics during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
12 Oct 2022 08:18PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 08:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN -Volkswagen plans to to invest up to 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics, Handelsblatt and Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.

Reuters reported earlier that VW planned a significant investment in a joint venture in the country for software production.

Volkswagen said it could not comment on the specifics of the report, saying only that it was making large investments in software in China and was continuously assessing options for partnerships with local businesses.

The carmaker, which makes about 40 per cent of sales and half of its profits in China, already carries out research and development for vehicle technology in the country, seen as a more advanced market on digital innovation than Europe or the United States.

It operates numerous joint ventures in China, holding a 75 per cent stake in its venture with JAC, a 50 per cent stake with SAIC and 40 per cent with FAW.

($1 = 1.0304 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.