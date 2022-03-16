Logo
Business

Volkswagen keeps Changchun factory shut on Thursday, Shanghai to reopen
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

16 Mar 2022 07:31PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 08:43PM)
BERLIN :Volkswagen Group China said on Wednesday it would as a precautionary measure pause production for another day in Changchun due to COVID cases, but would resume production in Shanghai on Thursday after a 48 hour suspension.

"Due to the current volatile COVID situation in China we are temporarily planning on a daily basis," the company said in a statement, saying it was its latest update.

"What we have lost so far in production can be recovered, i.e. via additional shifts, once the situation eases."

The German carmaker's chief executive Stephan Woellensteinin had earlier on Wednesday told a video press conference that the Changchun factory, which Volkswagen runs via a joint venture with Chinese automaker FAW Group, would restart on Thursday.

Volkswagen Group China said on Monday that it had suspended production in China's Changchun city from Monday to Wednesday due to outbreaks of COVID.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Brenda Goh, Writing by Miranda Murray in Berlin, , editing by Emma Thomasson and Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

