Business

Volkswagen lays out details of planned affordable electric car
German carmaker Volkswagen presents its new electric ID. 2all model, an electric vehicle that costs less than 25,000 euros, in Hamburg, Germany, March 15, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

16 Mar 2023 02:02AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 02:02AM)
BERLIN : Volkswagen laid out on Wednesday the details of a planned all-electric car costing under 25,000 euros ($26,790), part of the German carmaker's push to derive 80 per cent of VW passenger brand sales in Europe from all-electric vehicles by 2030.

The car with a 450-km range (280 miles), to launch in Europe by 2025, will be the first on Volkswagen's modular electric platform to feature a front-wheel drive, with design elements that hark back to the first Golf, VW said in a statement.

The battery will charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in around 20 minutes, with the car's top speed hitting 160 km per hour.

"We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses," VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer said in a statement.

The car maker is also working on another electric car available for under 20,000 euros, it said, without providing further details.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

Source: Reuters

