Volkswagen to maintain some production in Shanghai during lockdown

BERLIN : Volkswagen will maintain some of its production in the Chinese city of Shanghai during a planned official lockdown between April 1 and 5, the company said on Thursday.

"Only employees who have volunteered for a production assignment are deployed," said the company in an emailed statement.

"This willingness is compensated with a wage supplement. At the same time, Volkswagen provides accommodation and meals on the factory premises," it said, adding that the company would monitor developments and take further steps if needed.

