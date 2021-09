BEIJING : Volkswagen AG said on Thursday it is building a new battery system factory in eastern China's Hefei city which will start production in 2023.

The German automaker said it would invest more than 140 million euros (US$164 million) in the battery plant by 2025.

It is building a factory for electric vehicles under a majority-owned venture in the Hefei city.

(US$1 = 0.8538 euros)

