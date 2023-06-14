Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen passenger cars targeting 10 billion euros higher earnings via cost cuts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen passenger cars targeting 10 billion euros higher earnings via cost cuts

Volkswagen passenger cars targeting 10 billion euros higher earnings via cost cuts

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen ID.7 vehicle is pictured during the 63rd Annual General Meeting of Volkswagen AG in Berlin, Germany May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

14 Jun 2023 08:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Volkswagen's passenger car brand aims to increase earnings by around 10 billion euros ($10.82 billion) by 2026 to hit its return on sales target of 6.5 per cent, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz posted on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

Production of vehicles in the passenger car brand, Commercial Vehicles, SEAT, Cupra and Skoda will be more closely aligned for efficiency, Antlitz added.

Antlitz's statement comes after Volkswagen brand chief Thomas Schaefer told workers in an internal memo in mid-May it was planning an overhaul at its core brand to put it on more solid footing after reporting 3 per cent returns in the first quarter of the year.

Volkswagen is due to present new financial targets and an updated corporate strategy for the entire group at a capital markets day next Wednesday.

The carmaker's supervisory board was due to discuss on Tuesday cost-cutting measures amounting to at least 3 billion euros across the Volkswagen, Seat, Skoda and Cupra brands to achieve that goal, a source told Reuters.

Optimising efficiency in production would be key to producing the planned 25,000-euro entry-level electric vehicle set to be made in Spain, Antlitz said in his LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.