Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen pauses on Europe battery plants, awaiting EU response to IRA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen pauses on Europe battery plants, awaiting EU response to IRA

Volkswagen pauses on Europe battery plants, awaiting EU response to IRA

FILE PHOTO: The logo of carmaker Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is pictured at the IAA Transportation fair, which opened its doors to the public on September 20, 2022, in Hanover, Germany, September 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

08 Mar 2023 03:47PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 04:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Volkswagen is waiting to hear what Europe's response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will be before progressing with plans to build further battery plants in Europe, the company said on Wednesday.

The Financial Times previously reported that Volkswagen was pausing plans for a battery plant in eastern Europe, the next expected plant in the region, and prioritising building a plant in North America where it could reap 9-10 billion euros ($10.54 billion) in subsidies.

Asked about the report, a Volkswagen spokesperson said the carmaker was "still evaluating suitable locations for our next cell factories in Eastern Europe and North America. No decisions have been made yet."

Under former chief executive Herbert Diess, Volkswagen said in March 2021 it would build 6 gigafactories in Europe with total capacity of 240 gigawatt hours.

"We stick to our plan to build cell factories for about 240 GWh in Europe by 2030, but for this we need the right framework conditions. That is why we wait and see what the so-called EU Green Deal will bring," Wednesday's statement said.

Volkswagen board member Thomas Schmall posted on LinkedIn last week that Europe risked losing "the race for billions of investments that will be decided in coming months and years" to the attractive conditions offered by the IRA.

The company said in October last year it planned to firmly settle on a location for a plant in eastern Europe in the first six months of 2023.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.