Volkswagen: production up again after IT issues resolved
Volkswagen: production up again after IT issues resolved

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

28 Sep 2023 01:06PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2023 01:09PM)
BERLIN :Volkswagen said on Thursday that a major IT outage was resolved overnight and its global production network was up and running again, allowing production to proceed as planned.

A spokesperson for the German carmaker said the affected applications were being restarted.

"Individual systems may still be affected during a transitional phase," said the spokesperson, who added that there were still no indications that the disruption was caused by external influences.

The German carmaker had been hit by a major IT outage on Wednesday, causing production at the carmaker's namesake brand in Germany to come to a halt.

An unspecified "IT malfunction of network components" had hit Volkswagen's site in Wolfsburg, Germany, its global headquarters, with the outage also affecting German sites in Emden, Osnabrueck, Hanover, Dresden and Zwickau, and component factories in Braunschweig, Kassel, Chemnitz and Salzgitter.

The entire Volkswagen group, which includes the Porsche AG and Audi brands, had been affected, according to Europe's top carmaker.

Source: Reuters

