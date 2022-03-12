Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen profits surge despite selling fewer cars
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen profits surge despite selling fewer cars

Volkswagen profits surge despite selling fewer cars

VW said it had delivered 600,000 fewer vehicles in the third quarter because of the global shortage of computer chips

12 Mar 2022 03:28AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2022 03:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: Volkswagen said Friday (Mar 11) its net profits jumped last year despite selling fewer cars due to the semiconductor shortage as buyers forked out for better-equipped cars.

The German automaker's net profit rose 75 per cent to 15.4 billion euros (US$16.8 billion) in 2021.

The 12-brand group sold 8.6 million cars last year, 600,000 fewer than in 2020 and 2.4 million below 2019 levels.

However, sales revenue rose 12 per cent in part due to "favourable pricing" and reduced costs.

The world's second-largest automotive group expects sales volumes to rise by 5 to 10 per cent in 2022 despite the continuing impact of chip shortages, it said.

This prediction "is subject to the further development of the war in Ukraine and in particular the impact on the group's supply chains and the global economy as a whole," VW said in a statement.

Revenues are expected to rise between 8 and 13 per cent in 2022, with operating return on sales to reach between 7 and 8.5 per cent - compared with 7.7 per cent in 2021 and 4.3 per cent in 2020.

In 2021, "customers were prepared to buy better-equipped cars" and "premium brands fared slightly better" than less expensive "volume" brands, VW's financial director Arno Antlitz told an online conference.

In addition, Volkswagen was able to give fewer discounts and concentrate its semiconductor sourcing on Europe at the expense of other less profitable regions, Antlitz said.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us