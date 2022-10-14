Volkswagen sees slight recovery in Q3 sales

BERLIN : Volkswagen deliveries were up just over 10 per cent in the third quarter as supply chain troubles eased but still down 12.9 per cent overall this year so far at just over 6 million vehicles, the carmaker said on Friday.

Deliveries were down in every major region this year, with Europe hardest hit, followed by the Middle East and Africa.

China saw the lowest drop at 7.5 per cent, and saw strong recovery in September with deliveries a third higher than the same month last year.

Deliveries of all-electric cars from January to September were up 25 per cent from the same period last year at 366,400 vehicles.