Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen to stop taking orders for some hybrid models
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen to stop taking orders for some hybrid models

Volkswagen to stop taking orders for some hybrid models

FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

08 Mar 2022 08:16PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 08:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN :Volkswagen will stop taking orders for numerous plug-in hybrid models from Wednesday onwards, the German automaker said, citing chip shortages and supply chain troubles relating to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Orders for the plug-in hybrid versions of Volkswagen's Golf, Tiguan, Passat, Arteon, and Touareg models will be halted until further notice and delivery of already placed orders may not happen this year, the company said on Tuesday.

The news, first reported by Handelsblatt, follows Volkswagen's decision to halt production in Russia and temporarily suspend production at several factories in Germany over the past two weeks.

The carmaker's main plant in Wolfsburg will be idled from March 14 to March 18, Volkswagen said. Its Zwickau plant, which makes electric vehicles, would also stop producing until March 18.

Its Hanover and Dresden plants as well as two factories in Poland are also affected, the company has said.

Ukraine and Russia are minor sales markets but delivery bottlenecks for components such as wire harnesses produced in Ukraine, as well as rising raw material prices, are hampering output for carmakers across the continent.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska and Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us