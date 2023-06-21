Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions sells gas turbine business to China's CHGT

BERLIN: Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions on Tuesday said it signed an agreement to sell its gas turbine business to Chinese state-owned CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine Co (GHGT), as the company phases out its fossil fuel business.

The Augsburg-based large diesel engines and turbomachinery maker said the decision to divest from the gas turbine business was made three years ago. It said China's CHGT had given a five-years jobs guarantee for the unit's 100 workers in Oberhausen, Germany, and Zurich.

"The newly decided sale of the gas turbine business is a logical next step on the way to transforming into a solution provider for sustainable energy supply," the company said in a statement.

The financial details were not disclosed.