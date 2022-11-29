Logo
Volkswagen in talks with Foxconn over plant for Scout vehicles - Automobilwoche
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logo is pictured at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside the company's building in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo
29 Nov 2022 09:03PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 09:03PM)
BERLIN : Volkswagen is in talks with Taiwan's Foxconn about a partnership to build vehicles for the Scout brand, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Tuesday, citing Volkswagen company sources.

Volkswagen said in May it planned to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand, creating a separate, independent company to build Scout trucks and SUVs starting in 2026 that will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the United States for U.S. customers.

Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into building electric vehicles for auto brands, hoping for 5 per cent market share in EV manufacturing by 2025.

Volkswagen is in talks with both Foxconn and Magna Steyr, a subsidiary of Magna International, who have been looking to build a plant in the United States, Automobilwoche reported.

It could also build its own plant, though this is the least likely option, the report said.

Volkswagen said it would not comment on speculation about possible partnerships. Foxconn and Magna were not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters

