Business

Volkswagen in talks with Leapmotor on tech cooperation for Jetta - media
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen ID.7 vehicle is pictured during the 63rd annual general meeting of Volkswagen AG in Berlin, Germany, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO-Robotic arms assemble cars in the production line for Leapmotor's electric vehicles at a factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, April 26, 2023. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
02 Aug 2023 03:35PM (Updated: 02 Aug 2023 04:08PM)
BEIJING : Volkswagen is in talks with Chinese electric vehicle startup Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology about the possibility of cooperation for Volkswagen's Jetta brand, a Chinese media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

A joint venture between VW and state-owned Chinese automaker FAW Group could acquire a platform of EV technologies from Leapmotor, according to the state-backed financial news website Cailianshe.

Leapmotor and VW China did not immediately respond to queries for comment from Reuters, which was unable to independently confirm the reported discussions between the companies.

Leapmotor unveiled on Monday a new platform it developed in-house for making vehicles, which its chief executive said it wanted to license to other automakers.

CEO Zhu Jiangming told reporters that Leapmotor was in advanced talks with two foreign companies about such a partnership, including a new player in the electric vehicle segment, which could produce Leapmotor-developed models in overseas markets.

Source: Reuters

