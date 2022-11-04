Logo
Business

Business

Volkswagen tells brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen on one of the German automaker's cars in a street in Sydney, Australia, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
FILE PHOTO: A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
04 Nov 2022 08:48PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 09:02PM)
HAMBURG :Volkswagen on Friday said it has recommended to its brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Europe's top carmaker said in a statement.

The comments by Volkswagen group, which covers the VW, Seat, Cupra, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche brands, echoes similar remarks from other firms, including GM and General Mills Inc.

Source: Reuters

