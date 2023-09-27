Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen to temporarily cut production of two EV models due to weaker demand -spokesperson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen to temporarily cut production of two EV models due to weaker demand -spokesperson

Volkswagen to temporarily cut production of two EV models due to weaker demand -spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 12:07AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2023 12:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT :Volkswagen will suspend production of ID.3 and Cupra Born electric cars at its Zwickau and Dresden plants in Germany in the first two weeks of October due to weaker demand, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Due to the current market situation, vehicle production will be reduced during the autumn holidays in Saxony from Oct. 2 to Oct. 13 at Volkswagen's Zwickau plant, the spokesperson said. Germany's dpa news agency first reported the news.

Production of the ID.3 model in Dresden will be suspended from Oct. 2 and resume from Oct. 16 onwards.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the number of employees affected. The carmaker said earlier this month that it would not extend the fixed-term contracts of 269 employees at its all-electric Zwickau plant.

The German carmaker is facing rising competition from Tesla and a growing array of Chinese automakers, as well as dampened demand in the European EV market due to high inflation and cuts to subsidies.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.