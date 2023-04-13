Logo
Business

Volkswagen's Cariad to establish JV with China's ThunderSoft

13 Apr 2023 02:48PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 02:48PM)
BERLIN : Volkswagen's software company Cariad will establish a joint venture with Chinese technologies provider ThunderSoft to focus on developing connectivity and infotainment systems in China, Cariad said in a statement on Thursday.

"The needs and requirements of the Chinese customers are in the centre of our strategic efforts," said Ralf Brandstaetter, chairman and chief executive of Volkswagen Group China.

Cariad will hold a 49 per cent stake in the joint venture in China while ThunderSoft, known for intelligent operating system products, will hold a 51 per cent stake, said the statement.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

Source: Reuters

