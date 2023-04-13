Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen's Cariad to establish software JV with China's ThunderSoft
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen's Cariad to establish software JV with China's ThunderSoft

Volkswagen's Cariad to establish software JV with China's ThunderSoft

FILE PHOTO: CEO Volkswagen Passenger Cars Ralf Brandstaetter poses during Volkswagen ID. Life car presentation ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

13 Apr 2023 02:48PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 02:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN :Volkswagen's software unit Cariad will establish a joint venture with Chinese technologies provider ThunderSoft for connectivity and infotainment systems in China, with ThunderSoft holding a 51 per cent stake, Cariad said in a statement on Thursday.

"The needs and requirements of the Chinese customers are in the centre of our strategic efforts," said Ralf Brandstaetter, chairman and chief executive of Volkswagen Group China.

Cariad will be the minority shareholder in the joint venture with a 49 per cent stake, in contrast to its majority position in its other joint venture in China with Horizon Robotics to develop a single chip for autonomous driving technology, in which it holds 60 per cent.

The partnership with ThunderSoft will develop software products for the cockpit of the car, infotainment systems, and cloud development - consumer-facing areas where carmakers are competing to set themselves apart and retain control over valuable data on consumer behaviour.

Headquartered in Beijing and founded in 2008, the Chinese company has joint ventures with Qualcomm, Arm and Intel, according to its website.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.