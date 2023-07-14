Volkswagen's H1 deliveries up in every region but China

Volkswagen said on Friday its Group deliveries increased 12.8 per cent year-on-year from January to June, registering growth in every region except China, which saw a 1.2 per cent drop.

Shipments of battery-electric vehicles to China also fell by 1.6 per cent in the period, to 62,400, according to the German carmaker.

By comparison, North America deliveries were up 14.2 per cent for that same period, at 458,700 vehicles, with the number of battery-electric vehicles sent to the United States up 75.5 per cent.

Worldwide, Group deliveries grew 5.7 per cent year-on-year in June, with the total number of vehicles shipped that month to 847,600.

Deliveries to Western Europe were up 30.5 per cent, to 318,100 vehicles, while the number of vehicles the German carmaker sent to China took a tumble, down 14.5 per cent to 291,400.