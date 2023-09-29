Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volkswagen's Trinity model to be built in Zwickau -Handelsblatt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volkswagen's Trinity model to be built in Zwickau -Handelsblatt

Volkswagen's Trinity model to be built in Zwickau -Handelsblatt

FILE PHOTO: The VW logo is seen on the ID. Buzz, a fresh take on the iconic vehicle of the Volkswagen brand, during its world premiere in Paris, France, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

29 Sep 2023 03:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Volkswagen plans to build its Trinity electric vehicles (EV) at its factory in Zwickau, the German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing several company sources.

The decision on the location for the prestige EV will be discussed at the Volkswagen supervisory board meeting on Friday, Handelsblatt reported.

A spokesperson for the German carmaker declined to comment on the report.

The Trinity electric car, which is to be based on the new SSP platform, was supposed to be launched in 2026.

However, shortly after taking office, Chief Executive Oliver Blume pushed the project back by two years in order to relieve pressure on the struggling software subsidiary Cariad.

Volkswagen had initially planned to build a new factory for the model, but due to delays in developing the brand, the German carmaker was also considering converting its Wolfsburg factory.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.