LONDON : Volta Trucks said on Friday that it had raised 230 million euros ($260 million) in Series C funding round, which will fund it through the launch of series production of its Volta Zero electric truck in late 2022.

The startup said that the funding round was led by hedge fund Luxor Capital, which had previously invested in Volta Trucks. The company said its order book now exceeds 5,000 vehicles with a value of 1.2 billion euros.

