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Volvo Cars to become Lynk & Co's European distributor starting 2027
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Volvo Cars to become Lynk & Co's European distributor starting 2027

Volvo Cars to become Lynk & Co's European distributor starting 2027

A man films the interior of a Lynk & Co 10 electric vehicle (EV) at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

10 Sep 2026 08:13PM
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BEIJING, Sept 10 : Volvo Cars will become the exclusive distributor for Lynk & Co cars in Europe starting January 2027, Lynk & Co brand owner Geely said on Thursday. 

• Volvo Cars and Geely Auto Group reached a final agreement about the cooperation on Thursday, the Chinese carmaker said in a statement.

• Volvo Cars, owned by Geely Auto Group's parent Geely Holding, will assume full responsibility for Lynk & Co's local commercial and operational activities.

• Chinese automakers, including Geely and electric vehicle leader BYD, have been expanding their presence in Europe amid intense competition at home and a global shift towards EVs.

Source: Reuters
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