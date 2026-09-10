Volvo Cars to become Lynk & Co's European distributor starting 2027

BEIJING, Sept 10 : Volvo Cars will become the exclusive distributor for Lynk & Co cars in Europe starting January 2027, Lynk & Co brand owner Geely said on Thursday.

• Volvo Cars and Geely Auto Group reached a final agreement about the cooperation on Thursday, the Chinese carmaker said in a statement.

• Volvo Cars, owned by Geely Auto Group's parent Geely Holding, will assume full responsibility for Lynk & Co's local commercial and operational activities.

• Chinese automakers, including Geely and electric vehicle leader BYD, have been expanding their presence in Europe amid intense competition at home and a global shift towards EVs.