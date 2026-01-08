Volvo Cars recalls over 413,000 US vehicles due to rearview camera issue

Jan 8 : ‌Swedish automaker Volvo Cars is recalling 413,151 vehicles in the United States over an issue with the rearview camera, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said ‌on Thursday.

The software will be ‌updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, free of charge, NHTSA said.

The recall, which includes 2021–2025 XC40 models, is the second for the ‍same vehicles in the same markets after one issued in May last year, the company told Reuters on Thursday.

"The second ​recall follows ‌the initial recall from May 2025, and is the result of ​an additional issue having been found that causes ⁠the same symptom," ‌it said.

The automaker also said ​it is preparing a remedial software for all affected cars, which ‍is expected to roll out over-the-air in ⁠the coming weeks.