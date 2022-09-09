Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volvo Cars resumes limited production at one China plant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volvo Cars resumes limited production at one China plant

Volvo Cars resumes limited production at one China plant

FILE PHOTO: A Pure Electric sign is seen above a Volvo vehicle displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

09 Sep 2022 08:45PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 08:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Volvo Cars said on Friday limited production had resumed on Tuesday at its auto plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

The carmaker, which is Stockholm-listed albeit majority owned by Chinese automotive group Geely Holding, had temporarily closed the plant on Sept. 1 due to local coronavirus restrictions.

"Volvo Cars is now operating a single daily shift at the (Chengdu) plant and will continue to evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis," a Volvo Cars spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the company's plant in Daqing remained temporarily closed due to the lockdown in the city.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.