Volvo Cars resumes limited production at one China plant

STOCKHOLM : Volvo Cars said on Friday limited production had resumed on Tuesday at its auto plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

The carmaker, which is Stockholm-listed albeit majority owned by Chinese automotive group Geely Holding, had temporarily closed the plant on Sept. 1 due to local coronavirus restrictions.

"Volvo Cars is now operating a single daily shift at the (Chengdu) plant and will continue to evaluate the situation on an ongoing basis," a Volvo Cars spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the company's plant in Daqing remained temporarily closed due to the lockdown in the city.