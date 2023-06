HELSINKI : Sweden-based Volvo Cars on Monday posted a 31 per cent rise in monthly sales figures year-on-year, saying it had sold 60,398 cars in May.

The car manufacturer, majority-owned by China's Geely, saw May sales of fully electric cars double to 10,826.

In the company's biggest market Europe, sales rose 40 per cent while sales were up 49 per cent in China and 14 per cent in the United States, the Volvo Cars said in a statement.