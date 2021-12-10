Logo
Volvo Cars says investigating theft of R&D data
FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Volvo car dealer, wearing a protective mask is seen in a showroom, in Brussels, Belgium, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

10 Dec 2021 11:04PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 11:02PM)
STOCKHOLM :Volvo Cars said on Friday it had launched an investigation into a cyber security breach and the theft of some research and development data, which could impact the company's operation.

"Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company's R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion," the Swedish carmaker said in a statement.

It added that "there may be an impact on the company's operation", but did not specify what that might be.

Volvo said it did not see an impact on thesecurity of its customers' cars or their personal data.

Volvo Cars said it had implemented security countermeasures to prevent further access to its property, while notifying relevant authorities.

"Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with third-party specialist to investigate the property theft," the company said.

A spokesperson for the company declined to give any further details.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Source: Reuters

