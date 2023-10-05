Volvo Cars September sales rise 25%, demand up in China

STOCKHOLM :Volvo Cars' sales rose 25 per cent in September from a year earlier to 61,666 cars as sales grew in China as well as in the U.S. and Europe, the Sweden-based group said on Thursday.

In August, the group's total sales were up 18 per cent on the back of increased demand in Europe and the U.S. while sales fell in China.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement on Thursday that September sales were up 65 per cent in the U.S., 32 per cent in Europe and 4 per cent in China.

Sales of fully electric cars were up 52 per cent to account for 15 per cent of all its cars sold in the month. All recharge models - also including hybrid cars - grew 37 per cent to account for 34 per cent of total sales.

Shares in Volvo Cars, which targets double-digit retail sales growth for the full year, were up 2 per cent in early trade.