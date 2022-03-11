Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volvo Cars to set up tech hub in Stockholm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volvo Cars to set up tech hub in Stockholm

Volvo Cars to set up tech hub in Stockholm

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volvo is seen at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

11 Mar 2022 04:48PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 04:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM : Volvo Cars will establish a tech hub in the Swedish capital of Stockholm it said on Friday, as it seeks to reach its goal to sell at least half of its cars online.

The Gothenburg-based automaker said over 700 employees skilled in areas such as software engineering, data science and analytics, would be located at the new hub.

"The expansion will support Volvo Cars' strong growth, as well as its mid-decade ambitions to sell at least half of all its cars online and to develop at least half of all software in-house," it said in a statement.

Volvo, majority owned by China's Geely Holding, also aims for 50per cent of its sales to be pure electric cars by the middle of this decade.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us