Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Volvo Cars teams up with Starbucks for pilot EV charging network
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Volvo Cars teams up with Starbucks for pilot EV charging network

Volvo Cars teams up with Starbucks for pilot EV charging network

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volvo is seen at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

16 Mar 2022 12:32AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 12:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Volvo Cars U.S. said on Tuesday it was partnering with coffee giant Starbucks Corp to create a public electric vehicle (EV) charging network that is set to begin this summer.

The Swedish automaker maker said that its pilot installations would include as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks store locations.

Volvo, which plans to have a charger installed at every 100 miles, said it expects the installations to be completed by the end of 2022. The charging stations could be used by all EV drivers for a fee. However, Volvo car owners could use these at no charge or at preferential rates.

The move comes as automakers race to overtake EV maker Tesla Inc, with Ford Motor Co on Monday unveiling plans for seven new electric models that it plans to launch in Europe.

Volvo Cars, which is primarily owned by China's Geely Holding, aims to sell 50per cent pure electric cars by the middle of this decade and fully electric cars by 2030.

The Biden administration last month also unveiled its plan to award nearly $5 billion over five years to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations to help combat this issue.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us