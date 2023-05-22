Volvo wins record order for electric trucks from Holcim

OSLO :Volvo Trucks said on Monday it has signed a letter of intent to sell 1,000 electric trucks to Swiss building solutions provider Holcim for delivery in the next seven years.

"The deal is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks," Volvo said in a statement.

The first 130 trucks will be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2023 and throughout 2024 to markets including France, Germany, Switzerland and Britain, among others.

By replacing 1,000 diesel trucks with electric versions using green electricity could save up to 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year, Volvo said.