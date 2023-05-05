Logo
VP Harris tells Microsoft, Google they have legal responsibility to ensure safety of AI products
VP Harris tells Microsoft, Google they have legal responsibility to ensure safety of AI products

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

05 May 2023 01:40AM (Updated: 05 May 2023 01:50AM)
WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday (May 4) told the chief executives of tech companies including Microsoft and Google they have a "legal responsibility" to ensure the safety of their artificial intelligence products.

Harris and President Biden are open to advancing new regulations and supporting new legislation on artificial intelligence, she said.

The White House is hosting CEOs of top artificial intelligence companies on Thursday to discuss risks and safeguards as the technology catches the attention of governments and lawmakers globally.

Source: Reuters

