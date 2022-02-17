Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

VW CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

VW CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years

VW CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess looks on during a visit to Volkswagen's electric car plant in Zwickau, Germany, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

17 Feb 2022 02:53AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 02:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess expects the car industry to see widespread autonomous driving within 25 years, the manager said on Wednesday in a question-and-answer session on the social media platform Reddit.

Diess also said Volkswagen was pursuing further partnerships to increase its self-sufficiency in software and adding such features as brand-specific voice assistants to its cars.

He added VW was working on an I.D. Space Vizzion sedan and a SUV variant for the North American market as well as new ideas for its I.D. 3 Cabriolet.

When asked if Volkswagen would make an electric pickup like Ford's F150 Lighting, he said this is a "good idea".

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us