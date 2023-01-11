Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

VW China head sees China's overall car sales rising 5% in 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

VW China head sees China's overall car sales rising 5% in 2023

VW China head sees China's overall car sales rising 5% in 2023

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg, Germany March 1, 2019. Picture taken March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

11 Jan 2023 06:46PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 06:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI :China's overall passenger vehicle sales are estimated to rise 5 per cent in 2023, Volkswagen AG's China President Ralf Brandstaetter told Chinese media.

New energy vehicles, which include pure electric and plug-in hybrids, could account for one third of the overall passenger vehicles sales in China in 2023, Brandstaetter added.

Volkswagen confirmed the comments first reported by Chinese media outlet Cailianshe on Wednesday.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers has estimated the country's overall auto sales will rise 3 per cent this year, while the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has projected car sales will be flat or slightly up from 2022.

The world's largest auto market is to see sharply weakened sales in January, CPCA said on Tuesday, after consumers brought forward their purchases to the end of last year to take advantage of government incentives.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.