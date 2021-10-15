Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

VW's 9-month electric vehicle deliveries to China more than triple
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

VW's 9-month electric vehicle deliveries to China more than triple

VW's 9-month electric vehicle deliveries to China more than triple

FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen at a construction completion event of SAIC Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle plant in Shanghai, China November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

15 Oct 2021 05:49PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 05:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT : Volkswagen's deliveries of battery-powered electric vehicles to China more than tripled in the first nine months of the year, the carmaker said on Friday, less than two months after it flagged the need to change its e-car strategy there.

Deliveries of battery electric vehicles (BEV) to the world's largest car market stood at 47,200 in the January-September period, up from 15,700 in the same period last year.

"As planned, we significantly accelerated the BEV market ramp-up in China in the third quarter, and we are on track to meet our target for the year of delivering 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles of the ID. model family," Christian Dahlheim, head of group sales, said.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess in July said the carmaker had to change its approach to how it markets its BEVs in China after first-half deliveries stood at just 18,285.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us