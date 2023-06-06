Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

VW's China joint venture transforms Shanghai plant for EV production
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

VW's China joint venture transforms Shanghai plant for EV production

VW's China joint venture transforms Shanghai plant for EV production
FILE PHOTO: A worker at the Volkswagen assembly line in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020. Swen Pfoertner/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
VW's China joint venture transforms Shanghai plant for EV production
FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past the Volkswagen booth at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
06 Jun 2023 07:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Volkswagen's Chinese joint venture with SAIC Motor has transformed one of its plants in Shanghai for production, research and development of electric vehicles (EV), the German automaker said on Tuesday.

Production of internal combustion engine models at the main plant of SAIC Volkswagen in Anting of Shanghai will be relocated to other plants, Volkswagen said in an emailed statement to Reuters, which came after comments on social media saying Volkswagen was shutting a plant in Shanghai.

The change will not affect the production capacity for individual models, it added.

The move underscores Volkswagen's efforts to accelerate its shift to electrification as it has been losing shares in its biggest market where it lags behind Chinese rivals in launching new EV models.

Volkswagen-branded cars have been outsold by electrified vehicle maker BYD since November last year, according to data from industrial associations.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.