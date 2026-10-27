Equities end higher as Anthropic's IPO filing buoys AI stocks

NEW YORK: US stocks closed higher on Monday (Oct 26), with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq coming off consecutive weekly declines, as Anthropic's IPO filing helped boost sentiment in AI-related stocks in a week filled with a host of market catalysts.

Anthropic disclosed steep losses and red-hot revenue growth in its filing for a US initial public offering, laying out its ambition to build AI systems capable of reshaping the global economy despite the high costs of developing the technology.

The AI lab is pushing ahead with its listing plans even as a once-lively autumn IPO calendar has slowed, with recent market volatility prompting companies to delay offerings.

Anthropic's filing comes as investors increasingly dissect the potential payoff from massive AI spending and at the start of an eventful week. On tap are the Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday, readings on economic growth and inflation on Thursday and a slew of corporate earnings reports throughout the week.

More than a third of S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report earnings this week, including hyperscalers Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon.com, whose results will be parsed for signs of whether the hefty AI investments are translating into growth.

"Today's all about the Anthropic release, so we're back on a little bit of an optimistic tilt, I would say. But there's a lot in that release. It will be interesting to see how well things are received when they actually come to list," said JP Powers, chief investment officer at RWA Wealth Partners in Boston.

"The risk is maybe a little bit of a whipsaw if things aren't all moving in the same direction. A little optimism today, but who knows what will happen from some of these other releases this week," he said.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 53.35 points, or 0.70 per cent, to end at 7,677.03 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 214.02 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 26,169.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.60 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 52,361.76.

Semiconductor and chip-related companies, widely viewed as some of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom, helped fuel the gains. The broader Philadelphia chips index was up about 3 per cent on the day but is still down nearly 12 per cent on the month.