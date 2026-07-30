Wall Street closes down sharply after Fed holds rates unchanged

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday (Jul 29) after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, with AI-related chip stocks adding to recent declines ahead of quarterly reports from Microsoft and Meta Platforms and the Nasdaq 100 index marking an 11 per cent drop from its June record high.

The Fed's widely expected decision to leave the benchmark interest rate in the 3.50 to 3.75 per cent range drew dissents from three of the 12 members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee who "preferred" a quarter-percentage-point hike at this meeting.

The benchmark S&P 500 hit its lowest level in a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 9 per cent from its June record high. The Nasdaq 100 index dropped 2.1 per cent, extending recent losses as investors unloaded AI-related stocks due to ongoing concerns about heavy capital spending. That index is composed of the Nasdaq exchange's most valuable non-financial companies.

Investors had mostly expected the Fed to keep rates unchanged. Inflation has been running above the central bank's target for more than five years, and up until last month it was accelerating as the war in the Middle East pushed up global fuel and food prices.

“The Fed held pat, as expected. The bigger question now though becomes, how much pressure will they have to hike in September? Inflation is running hot and with surging crude oil, the market expects the next hike to indeed be in September,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

Investors worry that major US companies are deepening a web of AI-linked investments and continuing to funnel billions into the emerging technology at the expense of free cash flow.

Meta Platforms dropped 4 per cent in extended trade after the social media company said it now expects 2026 capital expenditure to be between US$130 billion and US$145 billion, compared with its prior forecast of US$125 billion to US$145 billion.

Also after the bell, Microsoft climbed 0.6 per cent after it topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly cloud revenue growth, a sign its massive spending on AI infrastructure was paying off.

Meanwhile, competition from China has been heating up, both in the race to develop advanced chips and as Chinese firms roll out cheaper AI models.