Wall St down for fourth straight day on Fed rate hike worry

NEW YORK: US stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday (Nov 3) as economic data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates for longer than previously thought.

Following the Federal Reserve's statement on Wednesday, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that it was "very premature" to be thinking about pausing its rate hikes sent stocks lower as US bond yields and the US dollar rose, a pattern that extended into Thursday.

Economic data on Thursday showed a labour market that continues to stay strong, although a separate report showed growth in the services sector slowed in October, keeping the Fed on its aggressive interest rate hike path.

"Years ago the Fed’s job was to take away the punch bowl and that balance is always a very difficult transition, you want the economy to slow to keep inflation from getting out of hand but you want enough earnings to support stock prices," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"It is about the rate of change as much as the change so when the rate of change starts to slow ... that almost becomes a positive even though in absolute terms we are going to continue to see higher rates, and higher rates means more competition for stocks and lower multiples."