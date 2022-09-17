Wall Street drops to two-month lows as recession fears mount

NEW YORK: US stocks ended in the red on Friday (Sep 16), falling to two-month lows as a warning of impending global slowdown from FedEx hastened investors' flight to safety at the conclusion of a tumultuous week.

All three major US stock indexes slid to levels not touched since mid-July, with the S&P 500 closing below 3,900, a closely watched support level.

Staggering past the finish line of a week rattled by inflation concerns, looming interest rate hikes and ominous economic warning signs, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq suffered their worst weekly percentage plunges since June.

"It’s been a tough week. It feels like Halloween came early," said David Carter, managing director of JP Morgan in New York. "We are facing this toxic brew of high inflation, high-interest rates and low growth, which isn’t good for stock or bond markets."

Risk-off sentiment went from simmer to boil in the wake of FedEx Corp's withdrawal of its earnings forecast late Thursday, citing signs of dampening global demand.

FedEx's move followed remarks from the World Bank and the IMF, both of which warned of an impending worldwide economic slowdown.

A deluge of mixed economic data, dominated by a hotter-than-expected inflation report (CPI), cemented an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the conclusion of the Fed's monetary policy meeting next week.

"While the market is expecting a big bump in the Fed’s rates next week, there is tremendous uncertainty and concern about future rate increases," Carter added. "The Fed is doing what it needs to do. And after some pain, markets and the economy will heal themselves."