Wall Street ends higher after Fed chief's comments, but notches weekly loss

NEW YORK: US stocks finished higher on Friday (Mar 7), rebounding from early declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy was "in a good place," but stocks still posted a weekly loss on uncertainty about US trade policy.

Powell said the central bank will not be quick to cut interest rates and echoed concerns about President Donald Trump's policies.

Markets have been roiled this week by uncertainty about Trump's tariff decisions on imported goods from Canada, Mexico and China.

Powell said the Fed will take a cautious approach to monetary policy easing, adding the economy currently "continues to be in a good place".

"Powell is echoing what the rest of us feel: unease that while the adjustments made by the administration may well work and put the country on better financial footing, the speed and whipsaw-like nature of the change makes it difficult to predict and to plan around," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia. "So, the best action when that occurs is to sit and wait."