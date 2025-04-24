Wall Street ends higher on hopes of trade war de-escalation

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks advanced on Wednesday (Apr 23) on revived hopes for progress in the US-China trade dispute and as President Donald Trump soothed fears the Federal Reserve could lose its autonomy with reassurances that he has "no intention of firing" Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
All three major US stock indexes pared gains by the closing bell. They gathered momentum during the session after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said high tariffs between the US and China were unsustainable and Trump signalled he was open to easing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
"We had such a strong open, it was really related to developments out of Washington," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise in Troy, Michigan. "That being the idea that President Trump said he has no intention of firing Jerome Powell, and that we could see a substantial decline in the tariff rates" currently levied against China.
"So those are clearly both positives that the market was hoping to get, and they got them," Price added. Late on Tuesday, Trump dialled back his attacks on the Fed, which included threats to fire Powell. Most investors view the central bank chief as a stabilising force in the market, which has been rattled by Trump's chaotic trade policy.
Of those, 75 per cent have beaten Wall Street estimates, according to LSEG. Analysts now see aggregate S&P 500 earnings growth of 8.4 per cent for the Jan to March period, up from an even 8.0 per cent as of Apr 1, per LSEG.
Tesla shares rose 5.3 per cent after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he would significantly scale back his work with the Trump Administration to devote more time to running his companies. Even so, the electric carmaker posted a 71 per cent plunge in quarterly net profit.
Boeing reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as the planemaker produced and delivered more aircraft. Its shares surged 6.1 per cent. General Dynamics posted a 27 per cent increase in first-quarter profit on sustained defence demand, but the company's business jet orders fell from the previous quarter. Its stock dropped 3.3 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 419.59 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 39,606.57, the S&P 500 gained 88.10 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 5,375.86 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 407.63 points, or 2.50 per cent, to 16,708.05.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, tech and consumer discretionary notched the biggest percentage gains, while consumer staples and energy lagged. On the economic front, S&P Global's advance "flash" April purchasing managers' index showed business activity losing momentum and companies charging higher prices for goods and services amid mounting uncertainties.
"You're going to be hard pressed to find an economist who thinks that this level of tariffs and trade protectionism is a good idea," Mayfield said. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed just 37 per cent of respondents approve Trump's handling of the economy, souring significantly from 42 per cent immediately following his inauguration, where he promised to "supercharge the economy".