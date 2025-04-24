Wall Street ends higher on hopes of trade war de-escalation

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks advanced on Wednesday (Apr 23) on revived hopes for progress in the US-China trade dispute and as President Donald Trump soothed fears the Federal Reserve could lose its autonomy with reassurances that he has "no intention of firing" Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

All three major US stock indexes pared gains by the closing bell. They gathered momentum during the session after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said high tariffs between the US and China were unsustainable and Trump signalled he was open to easing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.



"We had such a strong open, it was really related to developments out of Washington," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise in Troy, Michigan. "That being the idea that President Trump said he has no intention of firing Jerome Powell, and that we could see a substantial decline in the tariff rates" currently levied against China.



"So those are clearly both positives that the market was hoping to get, and they got them," Price added. Late on Tuesday, Trump dialled back his attacks on the Fed, which included threats to fire Powell. Most investors view the central bank chief as a stabilising force in the market, which has been rattled by Trump's chaotic trade policy.