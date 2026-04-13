Wall Street futures drop after US-Iran peace talks fail

April 13 : Wall Street futures slipped on Monday, starting the week on a subdued note, after talks between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend failed to deliver a deal nL6N40V09S to end the war.

The declines indicate that any relief from the ceasefire reached last week could be fleeting, and underscore the risks of leaning too heavily into bullish bets when the geopolitical environment remains uncertain.

The U.S. military is hours away from beginning a blockade of all maritime traffic entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, in a move aimed at ramping up pressure on Tehran.

"For the Iranians who up to now have felt that time is on their side, it puts pressure on their allies to encourage Iran to come to the table to make a deal," said William Blair's macro analyst Richard de Chazal.

As of 04:25 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 200 points, or 0.42 per cent. Nasdaq 100 E-minis declined 163 points, or 0.64 per cent, while S&P 500 E-minis fell 0.53 per cent, or 36 points.

The shift in sentiment was also visible across other asset classes, with investors gravitating toward nL6N40W0BU the safe-haven U.S. dollar while trimming exposure to equities across geographies nL4N40W0EA.

Oil prices jumped back above nL1N40V07F $100 a barrel, aggravating inflation worries after data last week showed that a record surge in the cost of gasoline and diesel prompted the biggest increase in consumer prices in nearly four years in March.

Investors are also focused on the start of the U.S. earnings season, with Goldman Sachs scheduled to report before the bell. Commentary from the investment banking giant's executives will be parsed for clues on how the Middle East conflict, now in its seventh week, is impacting the economy and the capital markets.

Goldman shares were marginally higher in premarket trading but outperformed most of its Wall Street peers.

Travel-related stocks fell, with carriers such as Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways down 2.2 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively, on concerns that higher oil prices might push up fuel costs.

Energy stocks gained, with Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips climbing 2.3 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.