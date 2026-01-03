Wall Street mixed on the first trading day of 2026; precious metals resume rally

NEW YORK, Jan 2 : ‌U.S. stocks faded after the opening bell on Friday, as the Nasdaq clung to gains due to semiconductor strength and precious metals extended their rally.

All three major U.S. indexes pared earlier gains, on the verge of extending their four-session losing streaks as investors ended the week and began the year.

All three indexes were on track to post losses for the holiday-shortened week.

"When you turn the page for a new year and you're a money manager, you're waiting to see, you know, what's going to be, for lack of a better word, the vibe for the coming year," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta. "The narrative itself doesn't change at all. So far this morning, the winners of 2025 ... are doing fairly well."

Gold's 2025 rise was its biggest in 46 years, while silver and platinum made their largest gains on record, driven by a ‌cocktail of factors including the Fed's rate cuts, geopolitical flashpoints, robust central bank buying and ETF inflows.

Stocks made strong gains in 2025 ‌as markets weathered a year of tariff wars, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, geopolitical strife as well as threats to central bank independence.

THE FED'S YEAR AHEAD

Markets will focus on monetary policy in the year ahead, as Jerome Powell approaches the end of his tenure as Federal Reserve chair and economic data releases return to their more regular and current release schedule in the aftermath of the federal government shutdown. A spate of delayed indicators due in the coming days could be key in determining the path forward for the central bank.

"One of the most important things will be maintaining Fed independence," Martin added. "Even though the newest members were appointed by (U.S. President Donald) Trump and they're more dovish, they want to at least give the appearance that the Fed is independent because ‍once you lose that, you're kind of like in trouble."

The extent to which markets begin to reap the benefits of massive investments in nascent artificial-intelligence technology will also likely receive close scrutiny in the year ahead.

The new year also promises to deliver some geopolitically driven volatility, with U.S. congressional midterm elections this autumn and ongoing negotiations toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine, along with ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.71 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 48,113.00, the S&P 500 fell 2.83 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,842.67 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 30.11 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 23,211.89.

European shares began the ​new year by building on the previous year's solid gains by setting ‌record highs, with a boost from defense stocks. Investors eyed the STOXX 600 as it approached the 6,000 milestone.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index hit the symbolic 10,000-point mark for the first time.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 3.23 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 1,017.97.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 17.32 ​points, or 0.73 per cent.

Emerging-market stocks rose 24.26 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 1,429.58. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan closed 1.72 per cent higher at 735.02, while Japan's Nikkei fell 187.44 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 50,339.48.

GOLD, SILVER CONTINUE TO ⁠SPARKLE

Gold and silver kicked off the new year on a strong note, bouncing back ‌from end-of-year declines as ongoing geopolitical strife stoked appetite for the precious metals.

Spot gold rose 0.53 per cent to $4,336.77 an ounce, while spot silver rose 1.3 per cent to $72.20 per ounce.

The dollar was essentially flat in ​the aftermath of the greenback's largest yearly drop in eight years.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.05 per cent to 98.20, with the euro up 0.05 per cent at $1.1751.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.06 per cent to 156.57.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 1.16 per cent to $89,319.30. Ethereum rose 3.12 per cent to $3,079.77.

U.S. ‍Treasury yields appeared set to notch their third consecutive daily gains.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 2.4 basis points to 4.177 per cent, from 4.153 per cent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond yield rose 3.1 basis ⁠points to 4.861 per cent from 4.83 per cent late on Wednesday.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 0.4 basis point to 3.473 per cent, from 3.469 per cent late on Wednesday.

Oil prices slid after logging their ​biggest annual loss since 2020 as investors weighed oversupply ‌worries against geopolitical risks.

U.S. crude fell 1.06 per cent to $56.81 a barrel and Brent fell to $60.16 per barrel, down 1.13 per cent on the day.