Nov 20 : The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday proposed taking direct control of a comprehensive market surveillance tool long the subject of funding and privacy complaints, the agency announced.

The proposal makes good on the Trump administration's longstanding pledge to rework the so-called Consolidated Audit Trail, which the agency mandated following the 2010 "flash crash," in which Wall Street indices temporarily erased nearly $1 trillion in market value in minutes.

The surveillance system remains the only source of its kind for comprehensive data and information about market events, making it crucial to investigations into market conduct including insider trading and market manipulation.

The SEC has cited CAT data in the prosecution of an alleged $47 million front-running scheme, for example.

But investment industry and stock market operators have battled over who should foot the bill for its development and operations costs while conservative critics decry what they say is the CAT's invasive collection of market participants' personal data.

The system is currently operated by an organization overseen by the industry-funded Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

But under Friday's proposal stock exchanges and broker-dealers themselves would collect and report the same data to the agency or its designee, giving the SEC direct control, the agency said.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in Friday's statement that this would make the CAT "accountable in its governance and disciplined in its costs," to the benefit of both markets and market participants.

The announcement confirmed that the Trump administration had stepped back from conservatives' most aggressive moves. The manifesto known as "Project 2025," to which Atkins was a contributor, called for the CAT's outright elimination.

When the system was formally adopted in 2016, then-SEC Commissioner Kara Stein referred to it as a potential "Hubble Telescope" for securities markets.