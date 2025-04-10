US stocks soar on Trump tariff reversal, oil prices jump

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rocketed higher Wednesday (Apr 9) following President Trump's shock move to pause many new tariffs, lifting an equity market beaten down by days of losses amid rising recession worries.

The catalyst came around 1720 GMT when Trump announced a 90-day pause on the most onerous new tariffs for every country except China, which was targeted with a whopping 125 per cent levy.

Within moments of Trump's social media announcement, the Dow index surged ahead around 2,500 points along the way to a nearly 8 per cent gain on the session.

The tech-rich Nasdaq won 12.2 per cent to notch its best day in 24 years.

Oil prices jumped more than four per cent while the dollar also strengthened.

The reversals followed another down day on European bourses reflecting worsening fears of a US recession and global slowdown, in part due to expectations that widespread trade wars would reignite inflation.

Instead of the onerous tariff levels unveiled last week during Trump's "Liberation Day" event, affected US trading partners excluding China would face a 10 per cent tariff rate, temporarily reverting to a level that took effect over the weekend. That move had already roiled markets.

Trump singled out the world's second-biggest economy, however, saying its tariff rate would be raised to a prohibitive 125 per cent "based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the world's markets."

Trump denied that he had backtracked on the tariffs, telling reporters that "you have to be flexible".

"People were jumping a little bit out of line, they were getting yippy, a little bit afraid," Trump said. "Yippy" is a term in sports to describe a loss of nerves.

"When markets are pricing in worst-case scenarios, it doesn't take much good news to turn that opinion around," said Art Hogan of B Riley Wealth Management.

Hogan added that investors were waiting for any sense of a more reasonable trade process, saying this situation might "be less of a drag on economic activity and earnings".