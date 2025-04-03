Equity futures sink, gold rises after Trump imposes tariffs

Equity futures fell on Wednesday (Apr 2) after the US market close while safe-haven gold and bond prices rose as investors worried about US President Donald Trump's announcement of 10 per cent tariffs on all imports, with much higher rates for some trading partners.

S&P 500 E-minis stock futures initially rose after Wall Street indexes closed the regular session higher, but then lost ground as Trump went into detail about his tariff plans in a White House Rose Garden event.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.6 per cent as Trump spoke while Nasdaq futures fell 2.4 per cent.

Trump, who has referred to Wednesday as "Liberation Day", outlined a range of levies for different countries including 34 per cent tariffs on imports from China, 20 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union and 24 per cent on imports from Japan.

He also announced 25 per cent autos tariffs covering cars, light trucks, engines and other auto parts.

"When the press conference first started the president said tariffs would start with a 10 per cent baseline across the board. That was better than expected, which was why we saw futures rallying," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"But once he got to specifics and started giving examples which were significantly higher than 10 per cent, that's when futures turned around and went negative," Zaccarelli added.

"In the short run tariffs are going to increase costs and reduce corporate profits. If we have a reshaping of the economy, I'm sure markets will have a different judgment, but the short-term knee-jerk reaction is to the initial price hikes."

Investor focus on Wednesday had been firmly on the scheduled announcement of reciprocal levies.