Wall Street stocks rise on US-Iran accord

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened higher on Monday (Jun 15) after the United States and Iran announced a deal to end the Middle East war that sent oil prices sharply lower.

While the two sides characterised key elements of the agreement differently, the announcement prompted about a 5 per cent retreat in oil prices.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1 per cent at 51,703.60.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.5 per cent to 7,544.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.4 per cent to 26,518.12.

The accord does not immediately resolve key questions such as the future of Iran's nuclear program, which will be part of a 60-day negotiation.

US President Donald Trump said the deal would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway in oil transport.

Vice President JD Vance said on CNBC that the strait would reopen "toll-free", but Iranian officials said they plan to charge maritime service fees.