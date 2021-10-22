Logo
Walmart allowing some shoppers to buy bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks
FILE PHOTO: The entrance to a Walmart store is seen in Bradford, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

22 Oct 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 05:34AM)
Walmart Inc said on Thursday customers at some of its U.S. stores will be able to purchase bitcoin using ATM-like machines installed by Coinstar.

Coinstar, known for its machines that can exchange physical coins for cash, has partnered with digital currency exchange CoinMe to let customers buy bitcoin at some of its kiosks.

There are 200 Coinstar kiosks located inside Walmart stores across the United States that will allow customers to buy bitcoin, a Walmart spokesperson said.

Walmart was subject to a cryptocurrency hoax in September when a fake press release was published announcing a partnership between the world's largest retailer and litecoin. The news had briefly sent prices of the little known cryptocurrency surging.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

