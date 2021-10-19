Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Walmart-backed Symbotic in talks to merge with SoftBank SPAC in US$4.5 billion deal - Sky News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Walmart-backed Symbotic, SoftBank SPAC in talks for US$4.5 billion merger: Sky News

19 Oct 2021 12:44AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 01:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Walmart Inc-backed robotics and automation company Symbotic is in talks to merge with a blank-check vehicle backed by SoftBank Group Corp in a deal that would value the combined firm at US$4.5 billion, Sky News reported on Monday.

An agreement with SVF Investment Corp 3 could be reached within weeks, the report said, citing an investor.

If the deal goes through, Walmart will participate in the Private Investment In Public Equity (PIPE) round of the deal, the report said.

SoftBank, Walmart and Symbotic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

SVF 3, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that raised US$320 million in an IPO in March, was looking for a new merger partner after talks with location data services provider Mapbox reportedly collapsed.

The SPAC was earlier in talks to take Mapbox public in a US$2 billion deal, Sky News reported in April.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us